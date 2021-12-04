Madhya Pradesh: Crisis Management panel inspects District Hospital

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the reports of Omnicron variant of corona discovered in various parts of the world the Crisis Management Committee inspected the District Hospital.

Collector Frank Noble A, MLA Gopilal Jatav and BJP District president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar were part of the inspection team.

Chief medical and health officer Dr P Bunkar, Civil surgeon Dr BL Kushwah said that the Covid Ward, Covid Test Centre, team of doctors, nursing staff and two oxygen plants are all ready to tackle any situation.

All necessary measures and arrangements are in place, he added. The oxygen plants were operated in the presence of the authorities.

The team found that food at the kitchen was according to the menu and in compliance with the purity standards.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:16 AM IST