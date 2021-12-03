Madhya Pradesh: Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID 19 world

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The struggles for those who are specially-abled is much more, but so is their strength. Saluting their spirit and raising awareness about various disabilities, Indoreans organised several unique events on International Day of Disabled Persons on Friday.

The day is observed every year on December 3.

This year, the theme for International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 is 'Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID 19 world'. The UN has adopted this theme to highlight the issues faced by disabled people during the global pandemic.

Grooming, Feel-Good & Self-care to boost confidence

According to a latest survey study undertaken by Sally Hansen, it was found that 84% of the women found beauty to be empowering, 81% found great joy in doing their beauty routine themselves and 65% found pride in mastering a new beauty trick.

Citing this, beauty expert Seema Soni addressed a gathering of students. “We are training to become better individuals and considering inclusion for everyone especially those who are specially-abled, we must play our part in empowering them.”

She quoted the importance of self-care. “From clothes that bring comfort and warmth to our skin, which plays the role of warrior in protecting us, we must work on care of everything,” she said.

Soni urged students to work technology anid innovate ideas to ensure inclusive care. “We should opt for natural products that are based on ingredients like aloevera, turmeric, milk, etc.,”she said. She shared the following ideas for self care and care of the specially-abled:

• Soothe skin with virgin coconut oil. Coconut oil has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and healing properties.

• Use aloe vera to keep skin strong and healthy. Aloe vera has healing properties and may stimulate new cell growth. It also soothes and moisturizes without clogging pores.

• Always prep your skin and use light make up if using regularly.

Inclusivity, Games & Bonding

Sanjeevni Ashram which is home to several who lost their parents observed the day with competition and fun-filled activities. Asha Singh from the ashram said, “The idea is to respect, recognise and love each other, so we organised an inclusive event with specially-abled.” Using games to bond, all the students played together.

Have faith in your abilities

A mentor Krishna Mishra, who fought a disability inspired and motivated specially-abled people serving their time as inmates of Central jail on Friday.

Sharing his journey and citing importance of faith, he said, “We often lose hope when our struggle is almost over, I feel healed by faith in Hindu philosophy and astro healing.” He urged people to pray and devote themselves to the creator.

“Nothing is impossible, we can bounce back from anything like I did from paralysis,” Mishra said

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 06:48 PM IST