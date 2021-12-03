Madhya Pradesh: 4 including 3 police personnel died, 4 sustained injuries in Yamuna expressway accident

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons including three Madhya Pradesh police personnel died and four others sustained injuries in a road accident on Friday early morning.

The accident occurred at Yamuna expressway, Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh around 5 am. A police officer's vehicle Bolera collided with a culvert and split into two parts. These people were going from Agra to Noida.

All the officials of Budera police station were heading to Bahadurgarh, Haryana from Tikamgarh to rescue an abducted girl and to nab the accused.

Those who died were identified as head constable Bhawani Prasad, woman constable Heera Devi, driver Jagdish and Police friend Ravi Kumar. Those who were injured were identified as constable Kamlesh Yadav, head constable Rati Ram, Dharmendra Kumar, and Preeti.

On getting the information about the accident, Suril police station official, Uttar Pradesh rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to a nearby hospital. The police confiscated the bodies and started an investigation about the accident.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Tantya Mama programme to held in Nehru Stadium

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 10:48 AM IST