Madhya Pradesh: Tantya Mama programme to held in Nehru Stadium

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the inclement weather conditions, the Tantya Mama Sacrifice Day programme, scheduled to be held at Patalpani on Saturday, will now to held at Nehru Stadium. The district administration has started all preparations in this regard.

The decision was taken on Thursday. Subsequently, collector Manish Singh, DIG Manish Kapooria and other senior officials inspected the Nehru Stadium. Due to incessant rain, the chances of the event being held at Patalpani were slim. The collector, IDA CEO Vivek Shrotriya and many officials of IMC and the district administration visited the Nehru Stadium in the afternoon and saw a possibility of holding the programme there. Singh had earlier said that around 9 am on December 4, the yatra would start out from Nehru Stadium and reach Bhanwarkuan Square, where the new name of this intersection would be ceremonially announced as Tantya Bhil Square. The naming inscription will also be unveiled at the event.

Official sources said that, now, a symbolic programme of unveiling the statue of Tantya Mama would be held at Patalpani and the gathering of the two Kalash Yatras at Patalpani would be shifted to Nehru Stadium. Officially, the programme is likely to be released on Friday.

Minister Mishra reviews preps

State home minister and district-in-charge Narottam Mishra will come to the Nehru Stadium at 10 am on December 3, where he will review the preparations for the Tantya Bhil Sacrifice Day celebrations

After this, they will leave from there for Bhopal at 11.30 am.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 02:00 AM IST