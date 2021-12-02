Madhya Pradesh: Carry covid vaccination certificates while moving out, Administration to locals

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Administration has made it mandatory to wear masks for the locals in Ratlam district.

An order was issued in this regard by the district magistrate Kumar Purshottam under Section 144 on Thursday.

People have also been directed by the district administration that while moving on the roads they must carry their respective vaccination certificates and must follow Covid-19 protocol.

Those found flouting the norm will be fined Rs 100.

Orders for shopkeepers

If either a customer or the shopkeeper is found violating the rule then a fine of Rs 100 to Rs 250 will be imposed on them.

If the violation is repeated from the same shop thrice then the shop will be ordered to be shut for 24 hours.

Norms for wedding venues

Strict instructions have also been issued to the marriage garden owners asking them to ensure that every person entering the venue is fully vaccinated.

