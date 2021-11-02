e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 10:02 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta raids at head constable house, unearths assets worth Rs 4.39 cr

The raid was conducted at the home and farm house of head constable Sachidanand Singh who is posted in Tilwargat police station.
FP News Service
Head constable Sachidanand Singh |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police raided at the residence of a head constable on Tuesday. Properties and documents allegedly worth Rs 4.39 crore were uncovered, an official of the lokayukta said.

The raid was conducted at the home and farm house of head constable Sachidanand Singh who is posted in Tilwargat police station.

Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police JP Verma said that property documents and other assets worth over Rs. 4.39 crore were found.

He further said that these include a house, agricultural land, farmhouse, jewellery, 14 vehicles, including earth movers, two four-wheelers and seven motorcycles.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 10:02 PM IST
Free Press Journal