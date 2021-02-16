Madhya Pradesh: Lok Sabha Member Sadhvi Pragya Thakur meets Rinku Sharma's family, promises all help

BHOPAL: Bhopal member of Parliament Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur met the family of Rinku Sharma in Delhi on Tuesday. She offered her condolences to the family and assured them of all help.

Sharma was murdered by his neighbours in the Mangolpuri area of Delhi a few days ago. The death led to communal tension in the area as Sharma was a Bajrang Dal worker and was involved in funds collection for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

All the accused involved in murder belonged to a different community, which escalated tension in Delhi. The issue made headlines after communal tension escalated in and around Delhi after the incident.

The parliamentarian visited Sharma’s family in the afternoon and met his mother. During her brief meeting with the family, she assured them of all help in the case. Rinku’s mother sought capital punishment for the accused and Pragya said she would provide her all help until the case was underway. She assured her that the accused would not be allowed to go scot-free under any circumstance and justice would prevail in the case.