Madhya Pradesh: Local residents thrash Barati in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A group of locals thrashed Barati (attendees of a wedding procession) with rods and sticks in Morena district on Wednesday. They also vandalized the bus of the Baratis.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. A shopkeeper was spotted hitting the baraatis in a viral video.

According to the police, an altercation between the Baratis and a shopkeeper at Devpuri baba temple, culminated into a group clash.

The police said that the Barat was heading towards Agra from Sabalgarh. The members of Barat were stopped at Devpuri baba to offer prayers. One of them had an altercation with a shopkeeper during the purchase of Prasad.

The matter took an ugly turn when a group of shopkeepers accompanied by locals attacked them with rods and sticks. The Baratis also retaliated. As a result, several persons sustained injuries, the police said.

On getting the information the Sarai Chola police reached the spot. The Police pacified the matter and detained a few from the spot.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 04:50 PM IST