Madhya Pradesh: Government mulls over changing name of Habibganj police station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government which has changed the name of Habibganj railway to Kamlapati Railway station is now mulling over changing the name of Habibganj railway station.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that he had received proposals and memorandum from various groups to change the name of the police station.

“This is an important issue. The decision will be taken weighing all aspects,” he said.

Notably, the name of revamped Habibganj railway station was changed after the name of Gond Queen Rani Kamlapati. Since, the people especially Hindutva outfits have been demanding to change the name of Habibganj police station and also Habibganj Naka.

Reacting over Comedian Veerdas, Mishra said that the government would not give permission for Das’s programme in Madhya Pradesh.

Das while participating in a programme in the USA had given a controversial statement against India. He, however, apologised for his statement.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:25 PM IST