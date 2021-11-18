e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Digital age is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security: PM Modi at Sydney DialogueIndia records 11,919 fresh COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's AQI stagnant in 'very poor' category, stands at 362
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:24 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Government mulls over changing name of Habibganj police station

Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that he had received proposals and memorandum from various groups to change the name of the police station.
Staff Reporter
Home minister Narottam Mishra |

Home minister Narottam Mishra |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government which has changed the name of Habibganj railway to Kamlapati Railway station is now mulling over changing the name of Habibganj railway station.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that he had received proposals and memorandum from various groups to change the name of the police station.

“This is an important issue. The decision will be taken weighing all aspects,” he said.

Notably, the name of revamped Habibganj railway station was changed after the name of Gond Queen Rani Kamlapati. Since, the people especially Hindutva outfits have been demanding to change the name of Habibganj police station and also Habibganj Naka.

Reacting over Comedian Veerdas, Mishra said that the government would not give permission for Das’s programme in Madhya Pradesh.

Das while participating in a programme in the USA had given a controversial statement against India. He, however, apologised for his statement.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: State logs five new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 77 Madhya Pradesh: State logs five new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 77

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:25 PM IST
Advertisement