Madhya Pradesh: Loan waiver, right-to-water, Yuva Swabhiman schemes done away with

The BJP is set to do away with Congress government’s schemes.

The decision to scrap the previous government’s projects has come on the heels of party’s resounding victory in the recently held by-elections.

Nevertheless, when the BJP returned to power after the 15-month-old Congress government fell, it did not scrap the projects launched by the then ruling dispensation.

Now that the party has won majority of its own, it is going to write off those schemes.

The BJP government made a provision of Rs 2,000 crore for waiving farmers’ loans.

Out of that amount, a sum of Rs 800 crore was given to the government departments against writing off loans.

The rest of Rs 1, 200 crore was allotted to other schemes. The finance department has adjusted the money to crop insurance scheme and to other projects of the agriculture department.

Before the by-elections, the BJP avoided saying that it would not waive loans. But now, the ruling party has scrapped the scheme.

The Congress government waived the loans of many farmers, but there will no loan waiver now.

Apart from that, the schemes like right-to-water and right-to-health launched by the Congress government have been done away with.

Instead of right-to-water scheme, the state BJP government plans to pay attention to Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission.

According to the Centre’s scheme, water connection is being provided to every house. MP has performed well in implementing this scheme.

Likewise, instead of right-to-health, the government plans to improve the district hospitals.

The health department has been on the government’s priority because of the corona pandemic. Therefore, the government has begun to bolster health facilities.

The Congress government’s scheme to provide employment to youths through Urban Administration Department flopped.

At that time, there were plans to stop that scheme. The BJP government plans to launch a scheme to provide self-employment to youths.

The government is working on fast track to recruit staff for its offices.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal has said the government wants to make farmers self-reliant instead of making them borrowers.

The welfare schemes for the poor, which the Congress government stopped, are going to be re-started, Agarwal said.

Instead of implementing those projects that are of no use to common man, such schemes as help the poor will be launched, he said.

According to Congress’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja, the BJP is enemy to farmers.

Supply of electricity at cheaper rates has already been stopped, he said.

The Congress will launch an agitation, if the present government cancels any welfare scheme launched by the party, Saluja said.