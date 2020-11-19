Madhya Pradesh: Discoms told not to exceed 6% transformer failure rate

The power distribution companies (discoms) will have to ensure that failure rate of transformers will not exceed more than 6%. Transformers should be installed in ratio with number of legal connections and enhanced load.

Besides giving instructions to minimise transformer failure rate to 6%, state energy department principal secretary Sanjay Dubey asked power management companies, power generation companies and power distribution companies to prepare five-year maintenance plan for power plants during a review meeting held here on Thursday.

Energy department has asked its officials to prepare an annual plan for maintenance of power generation companies on lines of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). The NTPC adopts, what is called a core plan for maintenance, which has annual schedule for next five years.

With such plans, electricity generation plants cannot be shut down citing maintenance without schedule. All plants have a maintenance timetable, which helps the department to plan power supply. Moreover, the plan is prepared in a manner that they exactly know which part of the machine has to be replaced after what time. It also reduces cost to company.

Obtaining parts of power generating machines proves to be lengthy job. It takes at least 18 months for parts to reach plants. Five year plan for maintenance will make things fall in order. Dubey asked discoms’ officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply. For this, he instructed them to lay stress on transformer testing and repair as well.

He also asked officials to calculate the load and numbers of connections and then decide on placing numbers of transformers. Field officials have been instructed to remain more active on field and recover revenue on time.