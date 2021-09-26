Madhya Pradesh: Liquor worth Rs 3 lakh seized

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 150 litres, 35 quarters of country-made liquor and 3600 kg of distilled Mahua worth Rs 3 lakh have been found in different places in the city, official sources said.

Excise officer Arvind Sagar said that action against those who make illicit liquor would continue.

The action was taken following instructions of collector Neeraj Kumar Singh.

The liquor and distilled Mahua were found inRaipur, Khelda, Gharibi Line, Nala Mohalla, Surajganj and other places, sources said.

Ganja worth Rs 15,000 seized

The city police arrested a 35-year-old man and confiscated one and a half kilogram ganja worth Rs 15,000 from his possession on Saturday, official sources said. The man was identified at Bhagwandas Gujar, resident Bhaukhdikala area under Sohagpur police station.

According to reports, the accused was presented before the court. The action was taken following instructions from superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh.

