Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 07:54 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS deputy director suspended for taking a bribe

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI had arrested the deputy director Direndra Pratap Singh at Vishnu restaurant in Shahpura area, Bhopal on Saturday.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Deputy director of All India Institute Medical Science, Bhopal has been suspended for allegedly taking a bribe from a chemist.

The deputy director has demanded dough in lieu of passing the bill of the chemist. After which the chemist has lodged a complaint to the CBI against him. The complaint alleged that the deputy director had demanded commission to clear the pending medical bills of Rs 40 lakh.

The chemist runs a Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra on the AIIMS premises and supplies medicines and hospital consumables to the AIIMS.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant.

The CBI has also raided the house of the deputy director and his office, the sources said.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was on, the Central investigation agency said in a release.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 07:54 PM IST
