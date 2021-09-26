Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS deputy director suspended for taking a bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Deputy director of All India Institute Medical Science, Bhopal has been suspended for allegedly taking a bribe from a chemist.

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI had arrested the deputy director Direndra Pratap Singh at Vishnu restaurant in Shahpura area, Bhopal on Saturday.

The deputy director has demanded dough in lieu of passing the bill of the chemist. After which the chemist has lodged a complaint to the CBI against him. The complaint alleged that the deputy director had demanded commission to clear the pending medical bills of Rs 40 lakh.

The chemist runs a Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra on the AIIMS premises and supplies medicines and hospital consumables to the AIIMS.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant.

The CBI has also raided the house of the deputy director and his office, the sources said.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was on, the Central investigation agency said in a release.

