Madhya Pradesh: Liquor contractor’s daughter seeks protection from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Divya Assudani, the daughter of liquor contractor from Bhopal studying in London, has requested the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, home minister Narottam Mishra and others to protect her father from excise inspector Vivek Tripathi.

A letter went viral on social media, which was addressed to principal secretary Deepali Rastogi. Besides, there was a tweet on Wednesday, in which Divya sought to save her father from the trap of the excise inspector.

In the letter, she stated that her father Kishan Assudani had helped excise department by giving information about truck loaded with illicit liquor. He also informed Raisen police about the truck that was on way to Raisen from Bhopal. Following his complaint, the police seized the truck and a case was filed in which Kishan was the prime witness.

Soon, her father started receiving threat from excise inspector Vivek Tripathi. The inspector said Kishan will be arrested on November 10 on fabricated charges for a minimum period of six months. Since then, the family is in trouble, the letter stated.