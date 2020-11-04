Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes DIG and Collector to task over protest against French President

Axe may fall on DIG of Bhopal in connection with legislator Arif Masood’s protest against the French government.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called DIG Irshad Wali and collector Avinash Lavania to his office and took both of them to task.

Chouhan was angry about the way the incident was handled. Besides the BJP leaders, the office-bearers of the RSS were also annoyed with the officials.

Masood not only protested against the French government but also challenged the Central Government led by the BJP. The Intelligence Bureau has sent a report about the incident to the Union Home Ministry.

Masood was arrested, after the state government heaped pressure on the district administration, but the local police’s action over the incident leaves much to be desired.

Chouhan was hot under the collar over the episode. According to sources, Wali may be removed in coming days.