Madhya Pradesh: Limping healthcare of state, family carriers 4-year-olds body in arms

Videos of men carrying bodies of their relatives on their shoulder, cart, or cot, due to the unavailability of ambulances in the government hospitals often shocks the internet. This is not the 'dead body' of patients being carried but the 'dead body' of health services in the state.

Pratyoosh VatsalaUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 12:23 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The healthcare service of government hospitals of Madhya Pradesh is dying continuously at a vigorous rate. Videos of men carrying bodies of their relatives on their shoulder, cart, or cot, due to the unavailability of ambulances in the government hospitals often shocks the internet.

A shocking case has come to the fore in Chhatarpur where when the district hospital management refused to give an ambulance, the grandparents of a 4-year-old girl Radha were compelled to wrap the body of the innocent in a blanket and take it secretly by bus to their hometown. Her father, uncle, and grandfather had to take the dead body on foot to the village 5 km away. Some people made a video of it. The matter heated up after the video surfaced.

Three different families of the deceased in Madhya Pradesh had to face a similar situation -- they had to carry the bodies on their shoulders, cart, or cot, due to the unavailability of ambulances in the government hospitals.

Videos from three different districts -- raising questions about the state's health infrastructure have surfaced on social media.

The first incident was reported in the Sagar district where a person who was ill was taken to a local health community center but the doctors declared him dead during the treatment. Failing to arrange an ambulance, family members carried the body on a wooden cart home.

The incident came to light when someone recorded a video that surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Another video of a similar incident was reported in the Chhatarpur district. A father was forced to carry the body of his little child on his lap.

One similar episode was reported in the Khargone district, where a pregnant woman could not even reach the hospital and died on the way. The woman experienced labor pain and the family decided to take her to a nearby hospital.

The family made several attempts to call a government-run ambulance from the district, but it could not be managed.

"Seeing the woman in acute pain, family members decided to take her on a cot, but she died on the way," said a source.

