Madhya Pradesh: Limping healthcare of state, family carriers 4-year-olds body in arms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The healthcare service of government hospitals of Madhya Pradesh is dying continuously at a vigorous rate. Videos of men carrying bodies of their relatives on their shoulder, cart, or cot, due to the unavailability of ambulances in the government hospitals often shocks the internet.

A shocking case has come to the fore in Chhatarpur where when the district hospital management refused to give an ambulance, the grandparents of a 4-year-old girl Radha were compelled to wrap the body of the innocent in a blanket and take it secretly by bus to their hometown. Her father, uncle, and grandfather had to take the dead body on foot to the village 5 km away. Some people made a video of it. The matter heated up after the video surfaced.

Three different families of the deceased in Madhya Pradesh had to face a similar situation -- they had to carry the bodies on their shoulders, cart, or cot, due to the unavailability of ambulances in the government hospitals.

Videos from three different districts -- raising questions about the state's health infrastructure have surfaced on social media.

The first incident was reported in the Sagar district where a person who was ill was taken to a local health community center but the doctors declared him dead during the treatment. Failing to arrange an ambulance, family members carried the body on a wooden cart home.

The incident came to light when someone recorded a video that surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Another video of a similar incident was reported in the Chhatarpur district. A father was forced to carry the body of his little child on his lap.

One similar episode was reported in the Khargone district, where a pregnant woman could not even reach the hospital and died on the way. The woman experienced labor pain and the family decided to take her to a nearby hospital.

The family made several attempts to call a government-run ambulance from the district, but it could not be managed.

"Seeing the woman in acute pain, family members decided to take her on a cot, but she died on the way," said a source.