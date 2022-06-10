Indore: COVID-19 cases rising in the city; 1 COVID death reported after 16 days, 110 cases in 9 days

Coronavirus |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the fluctuating number of Covid cases, the death of a 90-year-old woman due to the pandemic disease was reported on Thursday. The death of a patient due to Covid has been reported almost after 16 days as the last death due to Covid was reported on May 23. With this, the total number of deaths in the city reached 1,463.

“A 90-year-old woman died due to Covid on Thursday. She was suffering from hypertension and diabetes and was bedridden for many years. Her family members said she had been sick for the past seven years and was not vaccinated,” chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said.

Meanwhile, the number of cases has also seen a surge since June 1 as 110 cases were reported in the past nine days in Indore, including the highest number of cases in this period on June 7, that is 17 cases along with the highest positivity rate of 10.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, 10 more patients tested positive on Thursday and the total number of positive patients has reached 208,132, so far. However, a decrease in sampling has pushed the positivity rate up as only 248 samples were tested on Thursday.

Officials, however, said that most patients found positive are asymptomatic and many of them were unaware of the fact that they are suffering from the pandemic disease.

A senior health officer appealed to the people to remain cautious as fluctuations in the weather could trigger cases as seasonal diseases are already rising.

On June 9, the total number of active cases was only 84 in the city.

‘People must return to following norms’

‘Many people who had visited hospitals for treatment of other diseases or for planned surgery were found positive. Now, we’ll have to live with the disease and it’s better for the people to remain vigilant and follow Covid norms to prevent the disease as they had been doing for many months. With the decreasing number of cases, people have stopped wearing masks, using sanitisers or following social distancing’

—Dr Amit Malakar, nodal officer for Covid-19

