Madhya Pradesh: Lighting hits a family; three people die, two sustain serious injury

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three people died including a minor boy and two others seriously injured after a lighting hit a family working in the field in Jamuniya village under Katangi police station of Jabalpur on Sunday evening.

The deceased are identified as Narmada Bai 38, Madan Thakur 16 and Sangeeta Bai 48 resident of Jamuniya village. The injured Uma Rani and Munni Bai are undergoing treatment at Medical College in Jabalpur.

On Sunday evening, five members of a family were planting paddy in the field. Then suddenly lightning struck with heavy rain. Three members of the family working in the field died on the spot and two others sustained injury.

After the incident the villagers rushed to the spot and called the ambulance. Nevertheless, Katangi police station in charge Shivmangal Singh told the Free Press that he had no information about the incident.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Gym trainer ends live

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 11:48 PM IST