Madhya Pradesh: Gym trainer ends live

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old gym trainer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself following some property-related dispute in the family, on Sunday.

He left behind a suicide note in which he directed his ire towards his two cousin sisters, "Let them not see even my dead face," he wrote. However, he didn't mention the reason behind his suicide in the note.

Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Rajeev Tripathi said that the deceased has been identified as Gopal Verma, a resident of Ushaganj, Chhawni area of the city.

He was found hanging by his brother Nitesh Verma, who informed the police.

Nitesh told police that he had gone upstairs to take his shoes, when he found Gopal hanging from the ceiling.

The suicide note recovered from the spot apart from mentioning the names of his two cousin sisters also names a woman who lives in the neighbourhood and requests that the woman too should not be allowed to take part in his last rites.

TI Tripathi said they are taking the statements of the family members, his two cousin sisters and the woman who lives in the neighbourhood to find the reason behind his death.

Nitesh alleged that there was a property-related dispute between his family and his uncle’s family. On Saturday night, Gopal had an argument with his aunty and he committed suicide possibly as he was upset over the incident.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 10:59 PM IST