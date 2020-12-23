Madhya Pradesh: Less than 5% of students in 16 districts participate take in Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalya’

BHOPAL: Student presence in the ‘Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalya’ (My Home My School) scheme, run by the school education department in view of the Covid pandemic, is falling day by day. As many as 16 districts have registered attendance of less than 5% students in this programe.
This fact came to light at the review meeting of the school education department held in the first week of December. Various schemes and programmes of the department were reviewed, in which the main focus remained on the ‘Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalya’ scheme. Schools across the state are closed due to the Covid pandemic and the students are mainly dependent on this scheme for continuing their studies.
Warning to educators
The students are being taught through WhatsApp groups, besides other means. The comparative analysis of WhatsApp assessment demonstrated that, in 16 districts students’ participation was less than 5%. These districts include Shivpuri, Morena, Jhabua, Bhind, Ratlam, Guna, Dhar, Barwani, Vidisha, Tikamgarh, Sidhi, Sheopur, Rewa, Khargone, Khandwa and Gwalior. Education officers and project coordinators of these districts have been given a warning and ordered to increase the percentage of student participation.
‘No slackness to be tolerated’ ‘In the absence of real classes, alternative means are the only way to keep the students engaged so that their study loss is minimized. So, no slackness will be tolerated’— official warning
Attendance in virtual classes also waning
It was also found that general participation of the students in virtual classes was going down. According to feedback received by the school education department, 261,268 students participated in the classes on November 28, which fell to 260,259 on December 5. These numbers further came down to 120,895 on December 6. District officials have been asked to take the required steps to maintain the strength of students throughout the classes.
Additional mission director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra expressed displeasure over the non-distribution of the timetable of the third leg of the programme. Shajapur district has not started the distribution of the schedule yet, while Sidhi, Shivpuri, Mandla, Bhind, Burhanpur, Tikamgarh, Betul, Agar-Malwa, Dewas and Rewa districts have distributed the schedule to less than 50% of the students. The officials concerned have been warned to improve the performance.
