Madhya Pradesh: Less than 5% of students in 16 districts participate take in Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalya’

BHOPAL: Student presence in the ‘Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalya’ (My Home My School) scheme, run by the school education department in view of the Covid pandemic, is falling day by day. As many as 16 districts have registered attendance of less than 5% students in this programe.

This fact came to light at the review meeting of the school education department held in the first week of December. Various schemes and programmes of the department were reviewed, in which the main focus remained on the ‘Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalya’ scheme. Schools across the state are closed due to the Covid pandemic and the students are mainly dependent on this scheme for continuing their studies.

Warning to educators

The students are being taught through WhatsApp groups, besides other means. The comparative analysis of WhatsApp assessment demonstrated that, in 16 districts students’ participation was less than 5%. These districts include Shivpuri, Morena, Jhabua, Bhind, Ratlam, Guna, Dhar, Barwani, Vidisha, Tikamgarh, Sidhi, Sheopur, Rewa, Khargone, Khandwa and Gwalior. Education officers and project coordinators of these districts have been given a warning and ordered to increase the percentage of student participation.