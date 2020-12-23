Madhya Pradesh :Private schools can realise tuition fee, says School Education Department

BHOPAL: The order of the school education department permitting the private schools to realize the tuition fee from parents has brought the parents again at loggerheads with the government.

The school education department has issued orders providing relief to the private school operators to realize only tuition fee from the parents for this session. The orders also state that regular classes from 9-12 have been started indicating that full fees could be realized for these classes.

However, parents under the banner of Palak Mahasangh have raised objections to the government's order. ‘There are several schools that haven’t bifurcated their fee heads and charge 99% as tuition fee-such parents will suffer,’ said Prabodh Pandya, state general secretary of Palak Mahasangh. There are large numbers of such schools across the state, he added.