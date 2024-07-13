Madhya Pradesh: Legislators Ordered To Keep Tab On Patwaris, Rozgar Sahayaks, & Panchayat Secretaries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP's state unit president held a meeting with the ministers and legislators of Indore division on Friday.

In the meeting, Yadav demanded a roadmap of development from the legislators and advised them to become more active in their constituencies.

Both Yadav and Sharma appealed to the legislators to keep a tab on the activities of Patwaris, Rozgar Sahayaks, and Panchayat secretaries in their respective constituencies. Legislators should take feedback on whether the Patwaris remain in their areas or go to other places.

The collectors should ensure that the Patwaris do not go anywhere, Yadav said, adding that these three categories- Patwari, Rozgar Sahayak and Panchayat secretary-are the pivots who do people's works.

If they work properly, there will be no anger against the legislators, Yadav further said.

Yadav said process for filling two lakh vacancies would soon begin and that the legislators arrange for the competitive examinations and encourage the youths.

The legislators have been advised to take into confidence the Mandal presidents and ground-level workers of the party. Such people work for the party in booths, so the legislators should take them into confidence, Yadav said.

To provide medical aid to people under PM Shri Air Ambulance scheme in any emergency situation, the legislators should be in touch with collectors and doctors, he said.

In case there is shortage of revenue officials, the legislators may engage retired Patwaris and revenue inspectors on contract to dispose of long-pending revenue cases so that the people do not suffer, Yadav further said.