Madhya Pradesh: Last day for online scholarship application extended to November 30

Indore: In the academic session 2020-21, the last date for online application for scholarships has been extended to November 30, 2020. Eligible students can apply for the scholarship on government education portal.

Scholarships will be provided under Scheme Name: Post Metric Scholarship for SC (Department Post Metric Scholarship for SC) for the minority students.

About 68 percent students in reserve category will not receive their scholarships this year, as their accounts are still not updated by schools despite warnings from school education department.

Scholarships for reserved category students studying in government and private schools are doomed, despite provisions. Till now only 32% of eligible students for scholarship have updated account information. Hence, as of now 68% students will not receive their scholarship.

Apart from reserved category students, a large number of other schemes like General Poor Class Scholarship Scheme, Sudama Pre Matriculation Scheme, Swami Vivekananda Post Matric Scholarship Scheme benefit the students of the state.

In the last session, about 52 lakh students from first to twelfth had got the benefit of different scholarships in the state from One Click Scheme for the year 2019-20.

However, more than 24 thousand students of the district could not get the amount despite being eligible for these schemes.

The reason for this is that the bank accounts of these students are not updated. So far no seriousness has been shown for account updating.