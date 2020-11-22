Madhya Pradesh: Confusion over cabinet expansion continues, berth aspirants restless

BHOPAL: The law makers longing for ministerial berths in a likely cabinet expansion after bypoll results are getting restless.

Nevertheless, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other leaders have kept their cards close to their chest about it.

Long time has passed since both Tulsi Silawat and Govind Rajput resigned from their ministerial posts.

Both of them want that they should get back their former departments. They have begun to lobby for it.

A few BJP leaders are also making efforts for cabinet expansion through the party organisation and the government.

Gaurishanker Bisen, Rajendra Shukla, Ajay Vishnoi, Sanjay Pathak, Ramesh Mendola and Rampal Singh are sparing no effort to become ministers.

Rajya Sabha MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia, during his recent visit to the state capital, spoke to BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma about the ministry expansion.

As Chouhan was out of Bhopal, Scindia could not hold talks with him.

Sources in the BJP said the chief minister held talks with the party organisation about the cabinet expansion two days ago, but there was no decision on it.

Both Silawat and Rajput resigned from their respective ministerial posts a month ago.

They expected that they would be sworn in just after the by-poll results. Yet their wait is on.

Scindia wants that in place of two ministers Imarti Devi and Girraj Dandotia who lost the elections his supporters should be inducted into the cabinet. The BJP has yet to agree with Scindia, however.

According to sources, the party has agreed to give ministerial berths only to Silawat and Rajput.

Scindia may have talks with the party’s central leadership about it, that two more supporters of his may get cabinet berths.

The departments of a few ministers may be changed during the cabinet expansion.

A discussion on the above matter is going on. This is the reason why the cabinet expansion is getting delayed.