Madhya Pradesh: Process for Youth Congress polls begins, held after 7 yrs

BHOPAL: The election process of Indian Youth Congress for organisational posts, which was stopped due to Covid lockdown, has begun. It has started its election process after span of seven years. The sons of senior Congress leaders are in fray besides NSUI members. The elections were announced by All India Congress Committee in February this year. The online membership drive was held from February 27 - March 3, 2020.

The voter list scrutiny that began from March 3 concluded on March 6. The nomination will start from November 24 and end the next day. On November 26, scrutiny will be held. The date of polling and result has not been announced.

Party sources said Sanjay Yadav, nephew of former minister Lakhan Singh Yadav, Ajit Borasi, son of Premchand Guddu and Dr Vikrant Bhuria, son of Kantilal Bhuria are key aspirants. The NSUI president Vipin Vankehde had become MLA from Agar. Wing’s spokesperson Vivek Tripathi will contest the election. In five districts including Tikamgarh, Narsinghpur, Anooppur, Bhind, Betul and Khargone, the post of president is reserved for SC/ST candidates.