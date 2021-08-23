Madhya Pradesh: Last date of registration for Talent Search is Monday

Bhopal: The department of sports has extended the last date for registering for the Talent Search, 2021, till Monday, said officials from the department. Earlier, interested candidates were supposed to register online for the trials by Saturday.

The joint venture of the departments of sports, tribal welfare and school education has been a hit so far with over 70,000 registrations on the portal for 18 academies in the state.

The process of the registration began on August 9 and the portal was set to shut on Saturday. Nevertheless, witnessing the interest of the youths in getting into the trials, the department decided to extent the date for registration, said the release from the government.

Applications have been called for sports—including athletics, shooting, wresting, Taekwondo, Judo, horse-riding, hockey (men’s and women’s), triathlon, badminton, archery, cricket, Yoga, Mallakhambh and water sports. The water sports include kayaking, canoeing, rowing, sailing and slalom.

The government has, so far, decided to identify 2,500 such talents that need grooming to turn them into players who will make the nation proud, said the release.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier urged youths across the state to register themselves for the trials so that they could be groomed by the best professionals at a place with international-standard infrastructure. He had said that the Talent Search was a method to find out more talents like Olympians Vivek Sagar and Aishwary Singh Tomar even from the remotest areas and prepare them for the forthcoming Olympics scheduled to be held in Paris in 2024 and in Los Angeles in 2028.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:37 AM IST