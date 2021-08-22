Bhopal: ‘First-dose vaccine by September to all state citizens is topmost priority’

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that it is the topmost priority of the state government that, by September, all eligible citizens of the state should get the first dose of vaccination to protect themselves from Covid. This target has been fixed under a specific strategy. The purpose behind completing the second phase of the mega-vaccination campaign in August, itself, is to ensure the health of the people of the state. The population eligible for vaccination in the state is 54,890,000.

Chouhan said that, by postponing the meeting of the Cabinet to be held on August 24, all the ministers have been asked to ensure preparations for the mega-vaccination campaign on August 25 and 26 in the districts under their charge.

It is noteworthy that, in the mega-vaccination campaign in the state, on August 25, the first and second doses of corona vaccine and, on August 26, the second dose of corona vaccine will be administered at the designated centres. At present, Madhya Pradesh ranks second in the country in administering of vaccination doses. So far, more than 4 crore people have got the first and second doses of the vaccine administered in the state.

Chouhan has appealed to the social organisations, corona volunteers, public representatives and general public of all the districts to extend their full cooperation to the mega-vaccination campaign. Political parties must also provide their constructive contribution in this campaign related to public interest. Chouhan has also requested all the government departments and heads of various sects and religions to motivate the people of the state to get the vaccine.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Vaccination audit from Monday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 11:35 PM IST