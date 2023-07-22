 Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Yojna Helping Women, Says Legislator
Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP legislator KP Tripathi has said Ladli Behna Yojna has enhanced the honour of women and the amount they are getting through the scheme is helping them to meet petty expenses.

An MLA from Semria, Tripathi made the statement on Saturday when he was visiting door to door to inform the people about the state government’s welfare schemes.

The state government has launched many welfare schemes for the poor, Tripathi said, adding that Semria made a lot of progress in health and education.

