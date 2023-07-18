Madhya Pradesh: After Publication Of Reports EE Rewa Inspecting Work Today

FPJ

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): There have been complaints about substandard roads constructed by a contractor. The Nagar Parishad Uchehara gave a notice to the agency for using substandard material in the road, but the contractor neither repaired the road, nor replied to the notice.

Free Press published a story about the conduct of the contractor on its July 18 edition. After the publication of the story, executive engineer of Nagar Nigam from Rewa Harishankar Mishra is going to inspect the work on Wednesday.

Paver blocks laid on Nau Gaja Baba main road have started peeling off, since the contractor used substandard material for construction work.

Nevertheless, the officials of the civic body are keeping mum over the issue. The situation has come to such a pass that the notices, issued by chief municipal officer to the contractor concerned for using substandard material for laying paver blocks, were not replied.

According to sources in the Nagar Parishad, three months have passed since the notice was issued to the contractor, but he has neither replied to it nor he repaired the roads from where paver blocks have peeled off.

Sources further said that the contractor had verbally agreed to repair the road, but he has yet to translate his words into deeds.

According to sub-engineer of Nagar Parishad RB Tripathi contractor Dinesh Pandey laid the paver blocks, and a notice was issued to him for doing substandard work, but he has yet to repair the road.

When the issue was put up before chairman of Nagar Parishad Niranjan Prajapati, he said a notice had been issued to Pandey. The contractor was asked to repair the road, but he did not do anything about it, Prajapadi said.

On the other hand, chief municipal officer KN Singh said he had not seen the file related to the paver block and he would be able to say anything on the matter after going through the file.

