Madhya Pradesh: Killer of the tribal man in Neemuch a BJP worker, alleges Congress

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The fact finding team of Congress into brutal killing of a tribal man in Neemuch alleges that the killer Mahendra Gurjar is a BJP worker. Congress has demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore and job to one of the family members.

“We talked to the village people and were told that Mahendra’s wife is a sarpanch of that village and that they are all BJP workers. They committed the crime for dominance over the village,” said Congress MLA and head of the investigating team, Kantilal Bhuria, on Friday.

The Congress also alleged that the police played a biased role in investigation. The police broke into tribal man Kanhaiya’s home even after his murder, on a report lodged by the accused. This demonstrates that the police was hand in glove with the murder accused, added Bhuria.

“Family members of Gurjar have been holding Sarpanch’s post for past 20 years and at present accused Mahendra’s wife is the Sarpanch of that village,” said another member of the team, Harsh Gahlot.

“We have demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family besides a house for the family members and a government job for one of the family members,” said Gahlot.

A tribal man named Kanhaiya Bhil was tied with a delivery van and dragged on the road after which he died, on August 26 in Banda village in Neemuch district.

Congress had formed a five member team under senior leader Kantilal Bhuria. The team included MLAs Panchilal Meda, Harsh Gahlot, Dilip Gurjar and Manoj Chawla.

Power cut before press conference, a conspiracy of BJP, Bhupendra Gupta

The power supply of Congress office was cut minutes before the press conference was to begin. Vice president of media department, Bhupendra Gupta said that it was for the fifth time that electricity of Congress office was cut before the press conference. “I immediately called the electricity officials and told them that Congress will gherao their office and was resumed immediately,” said Gupta.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 04:19 PM IST