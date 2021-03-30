Madhya Pradesh: Key to Damoh bypoll victory lies with OBCs and general category

BHOPAL: The BJP and the Congress are emphasising the caste equation to win the by-election in Damoh. The BJP has fielded Rahul Lodhi and the Congress Ajay Tandon.

The number of voters belonging to the Lodhi community is very high in Damoh. That benefited Rahul Lodhi in the Vidhan Sabha elections of 2018. Tandon belongs to the Brahmin community. As Tandon is also influential among the businessmen community, he is trying to woo the people of both the groups.

Former minister Jayant Malaiya is also working for the BJP. He has influence over the Jain community. For that reason, the BJP feels their votes will go to the party.

The Muslim votes will go to the Congress. Besides, the party is pulling out all the stops to woo the people of the SC community.

The Congress thinks that, if it gets the votes of the Brahmin, Muslim, Scheduled Caste and Jain communities, the party will win the seat.

According to sources, of the 2.36 lakh voters, 15% are Lodhis, 6% Kushwahas including 40% OBCs. Besides, 9% of the voters are Jains and 5.6% Brahmins. In all, there are 25% voters of the general category.

Apart from that, 20% of voters belong to the SC category, 5% to the tribal community, 7.5% to the Muslim community and 2% of the voters are Christians.