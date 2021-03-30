Damoh Assembly bypolls: BJP candidate Rahul Lodhi files papers in presence of MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, other leaders

BHOPAL: BJP candidate for Damoh by-election, Rahul Lodhi, filed nomination on Tuesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and other leaders of the party were present on the occasion.

After Lodhi had filed papers, the BJP leaders addressed a public meeting. Former chairman of district Panchayat Satish Nayak joined the BJP. He is the brother former Congress minister Mukesh Nayak.

At a public meeting, Chouhan said the Congress had ruined the state in its 15-month rule. Contractors and agents were ruling the roost, he said, adding that the new records of corruption had been created at that time.

Chouhan said that all the welfare schemes had been closed and that the then Chief Minister had no time to meet his cabinet colleagues.

The Kamal Nath-led government had stopped setting up of medical colleges in Panna and Chhatarpur.

No development work had been approved for Damoh, Chouhan said adding that Rahul Lodhi had risked his political career for the welfare of people in the district.

Development was done in Damoh only during the BJP rule, Chouhan said.