Madhya Pradesh: Keep toilets clean and win colour TV through lucky draw

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has launched an initiative to ensure cleanliness in rural areas of capital city, where the locals will be rewarded for using toilets and disposing of waste properly, said the officials from cleanliness committee on Tuesday.

The campaign was launched from Bairasia tehsil in Bhopal district on Tuesday where a lucky draw was held by Damila Cleanliness Committee for selected locals whose toilets were cleanest.

A colour TV was given to Madhav Singh of Kanera village as first prize, a mobile phone to Inder Singh of Kadhaiya village as the second prize, a torch to farmer Narendra Singh as third prize, wall clock as fourth prize to Jaiendra Singh of Jamila village, the fifth prize as fibre chair was given to Badrilal of Ganyari village.

As many as 71 best participants were included by Damila gram panchayat during this cleanliness felicitation event. The verification of the cleanliness was done by cleanliness committee of village panchayat.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:16 AM IST