Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath to review organisational restructuring on Tuesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Kamal Nath will review organisational restructuring during a meeting with party leaders here on Tuesday, said a party office bearer. Nath arrived here on Monday and held meeting with few party workers in the evening as well.

Newly elected Congress MLA from Raigaon Kalpana Verma also had a meeting with PCC chief. Kamal Nath will visit Raigaon on November 10 to thank voters and meet party workers from Vindhya region.

Sources said Nath has called incharge of all districts who were given duties to strengthen the organisation at grass root level. Appointment of incharge of mandalam and sectors were to be done by these officials appointed by the PCC chief.

After meeting with incharge of all districts, separate meeting of incharge of districts for bypolls will be held. The officials of these districts have been asked to come up with a detailed report on party workers who didn’t play an active role and impeded electioneering.

Sources indicated that Nath was in no mood to spare arty workers that didn’t play an active role in by-elections. “Nath is gearing up for 2023 assembly elections and all his moves are in that direction. His primary motive is to strengthen the organisation,” said a senior leader wishing anonymity.

Nath will also review membership campaign, which he started recently. He will see as to how many office bearers have made new members.

A senior party leader wishing anonymity said a new Raigaon model has emerged in the by-elections. Explaining the model, he said that all senior leaders were engaged in campaigning. Leaders like Ajay Singh, Siddharth Kushwah, Kalpana Verma and others were sent for campaigning in one vehicle to send message that there is no factionalism in the party.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 09:36 PM IST