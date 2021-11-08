Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia on two-day visit to Gwalior, meets injured of Maharaj Bada fire incident

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Aviation Minister on Monday met the ailing who got injured in a fire that took place at Maharaj Bada, Gwalior.

The minister, who is on a two-day visit also met the BJP workers.

"It is my responsibility to go to my people in times of sorrow, even if I do not go in times of happiness," said the minister.

When asked about the meeting being held in Delhi, the minister said, "It was an 8-hour-long brainstorming discussion on the state elections."

Regarding the by-elections held in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said that the scheme of public welfare in the country and the state, which is reaching door to door, has resulted in BJP winning 3 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is in Gwalior on his two-day stay. He is participating in local programs during this time. He will also participate in the Diwali meeting ceremony of Gwalior East Vidhan Sabha in the evening.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 02:33 PM IST