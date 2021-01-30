Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath taking out tractor rally, misused farmers’ money: Shivraj

Sagar/Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ripped into state Congress president Kamal Nath for taking out tractor rallies in support of the farmers’ agitation. Nath who is organising rallies has consumed the money meant for farmers, Chouhan said at a meeting in Sagar on Saturday.

Chouhan also transferred Rs 400 crore to the accounts of two million farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the people’s leader who has done a lot of work for the country and Madhya Pradesh has stood by the farm laws, Chouhan said.

He administered oath to those who attended the rally that they should stand by the Prime Minister and the government of Madhya Pradesh. A large number of women from various self-help groups attended the meeting.

Sambal scheme

The state government has begun to pump money into the new projects, but the Congress scrapped the Sambal scheme meant for the poor, Chouhan added. Chouhan said the Sambal scheme was the strength of the poor, but the Congress government had scrapped it.

There is a provision in the scheme that if a girl from a poor family is good at studies, she will get admission in well-known colleges and the government will pay the fees for it, Chouhan said. Nath, however, stopped paying fees, he said, adding that despite the poor fiscal health of the state, the government transferred Rs 8,500 crore to the accounts of farmers.

He said that Nath, who used to speak about waiving farmers’ loans of Rs 6,000 crore had appropriated half of the money and deprived many farmers of loan benefits. Instead of waiving loans, the Congress government had turned the farmers into defaulters, but the BJP government will rid the peasants of their loans, Chouhan said.

As he is the son of a farmer, he understands the difficulties the farmers are facing, Chouhan emphasised. The Centre is paying Rs 6,000 to each farmer and the state government is giving Rs 4,000, so the peasants are getting Rs 10,000 every year, he said. The money is being paid to every farmer whether big or small, Chouhan said.