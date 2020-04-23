Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath not to become leader of opposition, Govind Singh’s name gets nod

Former chief minister Kamal Nath will not be the leader of opposition in Vidhan Sabha.

Govind Singh has been elected leader of opposition, and Nath took consent for it from the party legislators on phone.

Singh, whose name may be formally announced in a day or two, is the senior-most legislator of the party.

Singh has been elected as leader of opposition following advice of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

Out of 24 by-elections, 16 will be held in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

This is one of the reasons that Singh has been made leader of opposition so that he may emerge as a strong leader against Jyotiraditya Scindia in the region.

The names of Sajjan Singh Verma and Bala Bachchan were also doing the rounds, but they did not get enough support.