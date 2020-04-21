Madhya Pradesh: BJP Government scraps Kamal Nath Government decision, ex-mayors and chairmen to get back urban bodies’ command

BHOPAL: The BJP government has scrapped Kamal Nath government’s decision to appoint administrators in civic bodies after completing the terms of mayors and chairmen of those organisations.

The administrative committees will be formed in urban bodies that will monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

The committees will consist of former mayors, chairmen of Nagar Palikas and those of Nagar Panchayats.

The government has recently formed administrative committees by extending the terms of the chairmen of districts and Janpads.

It has adopted the same rules by forming administrative committees for urban bodies.

The matter was discussed at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday and it was approved.

Once these committees come into existence, the former representatives of people will be back in power and the role of the officers appointed administrators of those bodies will end.

The cabinet also discussed about the formation of Deendayal Samitis which will monitor providing essential services to people during the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

A presentation of the decisions, taken by the government between March 24 and April 21, was made.

The ministers were informed about those decisions, and after that, the cabinet gave its nod.

Cabinet approves vote on account

The cabinet approved the vote on account. Instead of budget, the government issued an order for vote on account. The cabinet approved it.