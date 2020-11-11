Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan to bury political bitterness

State Congress president Kamal Nath met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the latter’s residence on Wednesday to bury the political bitterness that the by-polls bred.

Nath was with his son, Nakul Nath. Both Nath and Chouhan bitterly criticised each other during the campaigning for by-elections.

For the first time, Chouhan was in such an aggressive mood against Nath. He ripped into Nath after the latter called Imarti Devi an item.

Chouhan also wrote a letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi demanding Nath’s removal from all posts of the party.

The meeting between the two rivals indicates that they have buried the hatchet.

After meeting Chouhan, Nath said he had congratulated the chief minister for the big win in the by-elections.

Nath said he had spoken to Chouhan about the problems including those related to unemployment and to the farm sector.

Nath said he had assured the chief minister that the opposition would never come in the way of state’s development.

When the BJP toppled the Congress government, Chouhan met Nath at his residence. After the government’s fall Nath had to resign.