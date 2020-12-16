Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath & Diggvijaya Singh should atone for sins by observing fast,says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh should observe a fast to atone for their sins. Chouhan made the above statement at Kisan Sammelans in Rewa and Jabalpur on Wednesday. He said they should observe fast to atone for the injustice both of them had done to the people of the state.

Singh had been chief minister for 10 years, but he did not let the Bansagar project complete, Chouhan said. Singh, who allowed the Malwa-Gwalior region to remain dry, should atone for what he did, the chief minister said.

Nath has deprived the farmers of their rights, Chouhan said, adding that the Congress government did not deposit Rs 22,000 crore for crop insurance premium of farmers. He said the matter came to light when he had opened the files after the BJP’s return to power in the state.

It is the BJP government which has deposited crop insurance premium and transferred Rs 3,100 crore to the accounts of farmers, he said.

Rahul Gandhi does not know whether molasses is made from sugarcane juice or from a machine, he said, adding that he has no business talking about farmers’ welfare. If there is any farmers’ well-wisher in the country, it is none but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. The Prime Minister has made short-term and long-term plans for the benefits of farmers, Chouhan said. As the Congress cannot confront the Prime Minister, they have tried to stoke trouble for him through farmers, Chouhan added. Not only that, some anti-nationals have joined the farmers’ agitation, he said.