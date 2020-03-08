Madhya Pradesh: Kailash Vijayvargiya may be BJP Rajya Sabha candidate

BHOPAL: BJP may field in its national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for RS elections.

BJP is all set to put in two candidates. The party is mulling over the names of Omprakash Dhurve, Lal Singh Arya and Vinod Gotia.

BJP held a meeting of its state election committee on Sunday. Earlier, it was decided that the meeting would be held in New Delhi, but as the party’s state president VD Sharma in Bhopal, the meeting was held there.

Nevertheless, many members of the committee could not take part in the meeting, because they were in Delhi.

On Saturday night, ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party’s state in charge Vinay Shahasrabuddhe discussed about the names of the candidates.

According to reports, Vijayvargiya has the support of the central leadership. Besides Vijayvargiya, the BJP is making a strategy to win the second seat.

The names of 25 leaders, seeking tickets for RS elections, have been sent to the panel.

The names include those of Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatia. Three seats are falling vacant in the RS.

The names of other leaders seeking RS tickets have also been sent to the panel.