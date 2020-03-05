Madhya Pradesh: Game of chess to go on till Rajya Sabha elections

BHOPAL: Ten legislators’ crossing over to the BJP and their return to the Congress seem to have links with the election of three RS seats in the state.

Ex-minister Narottam Mishra said people should see what happens till RS elections.

According to the number of legislators in the House, the Congress is set to win two seats and the BJP one.

BJP, however, wants to win two seats, so the party has begun Operation Lotus.

Legislators may have returned to the Congress fold after the political drama, but the game of chess between the BJP and Congress will continue till the RS elections are over.

Both parties have to select candidates for the RS polls by March 13, and polling will be held on March 26.

If the BJP announces two candidates for RS seats, it will pull out all the stops to topple the Nath-led government.

Nevertheless, the Congress may also try to woo some of the BJP MLAs. The party has already begun to take action against some BJP leaders.

Similarly, the Congress is bracing to pay the BJP in the same coin.

Consequently, both the parties are sparing no efforts to woo each other’s legislators.

Sources said some of the BJP legislators were also in contact with the Congress.

Likewise, some Congress MLAs are in touch with the BJP. MP is going to see a major political upheaval in coming days.