Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia writes to Rajnath Singh over the construction of new DRDO campus in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has written a letter to the Defense Minister of the country, Rajnath Singh, appealing to lay the foundation stone for the new campus of DRDO to be built in Maharajpura area located in Gwalior and its construction. requested to start the work.

Scindia, on the request of Gwalior MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, has requested Rajnath Singh to come to Gwalior and lay the foundation stone of the new premises of the laboratory.

Notably, being located in the city center area, thousands of crores of property falling within 200 meters of the laboratory was on the verge of collapse.

So Rajnath Singh had approved to set up this laboratory outside the city. The district administration had then provided 140 acres of land in Maharajpura Gwalior for the construction of a new laboratory, whose possession has been received by DRDO. But till now the foundation stone has not been laid.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:18 AM IST