Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia tries to cozy up with old bête noire, takes breakfast at Yashodhara’s house and lunch at Narottam Mishra’s

BHOPAL: Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has begun to cozy up with the BJP leaders after joining the party.

Scindia who was in the city to file nominations for Rajya Sabha seat had breakfast at the residence of Yashodhararaje Scindia, his aunt and a former minister, on Friday.

He had lunch at the residence of former minister, Narottam Mishra. On Thursday, he had dinner at the residence of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Scindia again visited the residence of Chouhan after filing papers. During this period, he held meeting with the BJP leaders.

Scindia also met BJP office-bearers at the party office to deepen his ties with them.

He is interacting with all the BJP leaders, that there may not be any resentment against his entry into the party.

He is also trying to be friends up with those whom he had contested during his stay in the Congress.

Former minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya and national vice president of the party Prabhat Jha were always opposed to Scindia.

Both Mishra and Pawaiya contested Lok Sabha elections against Scindia.

During Scindia’s first visit to the state capital after joining the BJP, he has tried to make it sure that his entry into the party remains smooth.

He also discussed with BJP leaders about how to topple the state government. The legislators of the Scindia camp are in Bengaluru. He wants that the resignations of the MLAs of his faction are accepted and the government is toppled. He made a strategy for it.