All eyes: Bhopal Municipal Corporation resumes illegal banner removal drive targeting Scindia’s posters

BHOPAL: The municipal body resumed its drive against illegal posters and banners and aptly chose the day the former Congress leader was making his maiden visit to capital city after switching to BJP.

The political posters welcoming BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia dotted the route from airport to BJP office. The municipal staff was seen busy targeting the posters and hoardings of the former Congress leader Scindia.

A day after switching side to BJP, the four time ex-Guna MP was scheduled to visit the state capital on Thursday.

Ahead of his visit, from Wednesday night itself, political posters, hoardings and BJP flags were put up by Scindia's supporters and BJP leaders along the 15-km route of his rally from the airport to the state BJP headquarters.

The poster removal drive started on early Thursday and as many as 150 posters were removed from different spots in Bhopal. Even as the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) employees were quick to remove the posters and banner of the BJP leader, the party workers and Scindia’s supporters were quicker to place new ones. The chase and run continued for the entire day. The BJP workers kept the civic body removal gang on toes the entire day.

A few months ago, the state government had ordered the removal of illegal posters and banners from the capital city. However, the drive could not last long and was unofficially shelved after a few days of its initiation. But on Thursday, the day, the newly inducted BJP leader Scindia was to visit the city, the BMC all of a sudden decided to resume its drive with the removalofthe posters of the former Congress leader. The BMC teams remained active in Ginnori, MP Nagar, Mata Mandir and Mansarowar area the entire day.