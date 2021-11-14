Madhya Pradesh: Job of congress is to raise objection, says culture minister thakur

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur expressed her happiness over the changing name of Habibganj railway station. She said that the job of congress is to raise objections. No one should have an objection to the holy name of Rani kamlapati.

Thakur made the above remark while addressing the media persons on her visit to Gwalior.

She visited Rani Laxmi Bai Samadhi Memorial, offered flowers and took the soil of Rani Laxmi Bai's tomb. In the birth anniversary program of Amar Shaheed Birsa Munda, she is taking the soil from the memorials of the martyrs from her side there. The contribution of freedom fighters and sacrifice of Rani Laxmibai cannot be forgotten, she added.

At the same time, over the controversial statement of actor Kangana Ranaut, Thakur said, “freedom is freedom, freedom cannot be found in alms, It is achieved by the sacrifice of lakhs of martyrs.”

