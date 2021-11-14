Madhya Pradesh: Sex racket busted, man, woman held

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): The police claimed to have busted a sex racket being run from a rented house in Hathwas village and arrested a man and a woman who were in obscene posture.

Sub-divisional officer of police Shivendu Joshi said that a case had been registered against a woman and the house owner for running sex racket from the house.

Joshi further said that the police stormed the house in Ramvilas colony and arrested a man and a woman in an obscene posture.

The woman who was running a vice den was arrested, Joshi further said.

The police said that they had been receiving complaints from Jaldhara colony and Ramvilas colony that sex racket was being run from there.

The residents of those colonies also jointly submitted memorandum to the police.

Superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh and Joshi decided to form a team with the help of police station in charge of Pipria and asked them to take action against those who are involved in sex racket.

As soon as the police came to know that a group of young girls and boys were involved in flesh trade through a woman, the police secretly sent two customers on Friday night.

The female agent took Rs 500 and a young girl took Rs 500 from the customers. On getting signals from one of the customers, a team led by Joshi stormed the house.

The female agent who used to run the racket escaped. Besides Joshi, in charge of Mangalwada police station Ajay Tiwari, deputy sub-inspector Varsha Dhakad and other policemen were part of the team.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Solar pump open cash avenues for tribal farmers in hilly areas

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12:51 AM IST