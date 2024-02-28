Madhya Pradesh: Jitu Patwari Chairs Meeting With Workers For Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Jitu Patwari |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): President of MP Congress, Jitu Patwari, chaired a meeting with the Congress workers in Shivpuri, amidst the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra being led by Rahul Gandhi. He said during the meeting that Congress will claim more than 15 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He continued his statements by informing that the final list of the candidates who are contesting the Lok Sabha polls has been finalised, and will be released on March 15. He told the media that Rahul Gandhi will be arriving in Shivpuri soon, to carry out the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

When asked about whether he will contest the Lok Sabha polls or not, he said the party’s decision will be the deciding factor in this regard, and if directed by the party’s top office-bearers, he will contest the elections definitely.

He also took a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he has not fulfilled the promises made to the general public, which include employment for the unemployed, inflation and drug de-addiction.

Ex-Cong MPs Demand Relief For Factory Blast Victims

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Sarv Samaj have been observing fast for the past 25 hours in the city in protest against the government’s failure to meet the demands of those who were injured in the firecracker factory blast on February 6. Former MP Meenakshi Natarajan took part in the demonstration on Wednesday.

The demands of the Sarv Samaj were genuine, she said, adding that her fight was not against the government but in favour of those who are seeking justice. At a press conference, Natrajan said that the firecracker factory blast shocked the entire nation. A member of Sarv Samaj Avani Bansal demanded Rs 15 lakh for the next of kin of those who died and Rs 5 lakh for the injured. A special team should be set up to probe case, he said.