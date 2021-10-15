Madhya Pradesh: JEE Advanced results out, Yash from city is state, zonal topper

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yash Virani (AIR 37) from the city is the state as well as the zone (IIT Kanpur) topper in JEE Advanced 2021, the results of which were announced on Friday. Yash credits consistency and fixed daily routine for his success.

JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to the 23 IITs in the country. A total of 1.41 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of which 42,000 have been declared successful.

Around 3,000 candidates from the city had taken the exam, which was conducted on October 3 at three centres.

Yash told the Free Press that while he expected to top in the city, he never hoped that he would score the highest marks in the state as well as in the zone. Yash has been preparing for the exam since he was in class 11.

His mother is a businesswoman. His father had passed away about three years back. “All credit goes to my mom and teachers who always support me,” he said.

Yash said that he used to study for about six hours every day in online FIITJEE, Bhopal coaching class. And he devoted an equal number of hours to self-study. When the exams were postponed from February to July and then to October, Yash did not feel disappointed. “Yes, there was a lot of uncertainty but I knew that it would be held one day or the other,” he said. Yash had himself become Covid-positive during the second wave of the pandemic but he continued with his preparations.

He said that ‘consistency and a fixed daily routine’ were his success mantras. ‘Even if you do a little work every day it adds up to a lot if you are consistent,” he said.

Yash said that in the last phase of his preparations he solved the question papers of previous years and noted down the questions he answered wrongly in a separate copybook. “I then analysed them,” he said.

Yash considers social media an obstacle to academic excellence. “I was active only on WhatsApp as I received reading material through it,” he said. Yash wants to join IIT, Bombay and pursue graduation in Computer Science.

Besides, Sparsh Mittal, Pilla Venkata Sekhar, Chakradhar, Utkarsh Maurya from the city secured AIR 477, 1027, 1077 and 1130 respectively.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021