Madhya Pradesh: BJP to launch 'Vijay Sankalp' campaign today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Housing Bhupendra Singh on Thursday informed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the 'Vijaya Sankalp' campaign on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Under this campaign, the party workers will put the BJP flag at houses in over 3,000 polling booths.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "On the occasion of Vijayadashami, BJP will celebrate Vijaya Utsav by organising a 'Vijaya Sankalp Campaign' in which the party flags will be put." "This program will be organized at more than 3,000 polling booths. Our senior leaders will participate in the program of 'Vijay Sankalp Dhwaj' at more than 55 places. @BJP4MP," the minister said in a tweet.

Bhupendra Singh said the party workers will go door to door to seek blessings for the victory in upcoming by-polls.

"We have decided around 55 centres where the state leaders will be present during this 'Vijaya Sankalp' programme. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will go to Suhawal of Raigaon Assembly today and BJP State President VD Sharma will go to Prithvipur."

The bypolls in Madhya Pradesh will take place on three assembly segments-- Prithvipur, Jobat and Raigaon and one Lok Sabha seat-- Khandwa.As per the notice issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the bye-elections will take place on October 30 and the counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2.While the last date for filing nominations is October 8 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 13.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 09:44 AM IST